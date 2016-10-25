Kansas lawmaker's post says black protester can go 'home'

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas legislator has criticized a black performer's public protest by saying in a Facebook posting that she should go back "home."

State Rep. Joe Seiwert confirmed the posting Tuesday in interviews with The Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle. The Republican defended the posting as a comment on someone showing disrespect to the American flag.

Seiwert's post said, "Go back to where you claim home."

Two black legislators and the Democrat opposing Seiwert's re-election in their Wichita-area district called the posting offensive.