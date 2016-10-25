Man arrested in Islamic centre threats had guns, ammo

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man found with multiple weapons and hundreds of pounds of ammunition in his home was charged with making terrorist threats to the Islamic Center of Southern California, authorities announced Tuesday.

Mark Lucian Feigin was arrested last week on the charge, which has been designated as a hate crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Feigin, 40, has been released on bail. A message left at a number listed under his name was not returned Tuesday and it was unclear if he has an attorney.

Feigin first called the Islamic centre Sept. 19 and left a hate-filled voicemail, police said. The next day, they said, he called and threatened to kill people at the centre .

Police also believe Feigin was posting threatening and hate-filled posts on his social media pages.

When police served a search warrant at Feigin's home last week, they found at least nine guns and 250 pounds of ammunition, LAPD Cmdr. Horace Frank said at a news conference.

Some of the weapons are registered to Feigin while some are registered to others, Feigin said, adding that some of the ammunition clips had been modified to shoot at high capacity.

He declined to say whether police believe Feigin was planning an attack or making empty threats.

"When people make threats of this nature and they have the means to carry out those threats, it's a very serious matter," Frank said.

Frank acknowledged that the Islamic centre regularly gets negative phone calls, but said Feigin's threats stood out.

"When he crossed the line is when he threatened to kill them," Frank said. "That's where free speech ends."

The Islamic centre has obtained a restraining order against Feigin.

Omar Ricci, a spokesman for the centre , said Feigin's first call was filled with expletives, and included calling its members "rats" and telling them to leave their religion. The second one included death threats, he said.

He said the centre was pleased with Feigin's arrest but concerned that he had been released on bail, so much so that they've increased the number armed security guards who protect the facility, which includes an elementary school.

Ricci said the centre typically gets an increase in angry phone calls after a high-profile terrorist attack, including San Bernardino and Orlando.