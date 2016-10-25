Mexico proposes senator for new attorney general

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president has nominated a senator to replace Arely Gomez as the country's attorney general.

Gomez weathered one of the roughest periods for Mexico's top prosecutor, after the disappearance of 43 students in 2014.

Gomez' predecessor, Jesus Murillo Karam, resigned after questions emerged about his theory the students had been killed and burned by a drug gang at a garbage dump. Only two of the charred remains have been partly matched to the students, and experts doubt the 43 could have been incinerated at the dump.

Gomez took over in 2015 and headed efforts to re-examine the case.

President Enrique Pena Nieto nominated Sen. Raul Cervantes to replace Gomez as top prosecutor.

Gomez would now head the country's anti-corruption agency.