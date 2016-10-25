News / World

Major militant attacks in Pakistan over the past 3 years

FILE -- In this Aug. 8, 2016 file photo, people help victims of a bomb blast at a government-run hospital that killed dozens of people, in Quetta, Pakistan. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, militants wearing suicide vests and firing automatic rifles storm a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight killed at least 59 people and wounded over 100 more, mostly police cadets and recruits. There were conflicting claims of responsibility on Tuesday for the attack. Militant attacks have in the past 3 years claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including many schoolchildren. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt, File)

ISLAMABAD — Militant attacks in Pakistan have killed hundreds of people over the past three years, including many schoolchildren. On Tuesday, authorities were investigating a brazen attack overnight in the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta where gunmen stormed a police academy, killing at least 59 people, mostly police cadets and recruits.

Conflicting claims of responsibility have emerged, including by a Taliban splinter group and an Islamic State affiliate.

Here are some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan in the last three years:

__Oct 25: Gunmen storm a police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least 59 people, mostly cadets and trainees;

__Sept 16: Suicide attack kills 36 worshippers in a Sunni mosque in the northwestern tribal region of Mohmand;

__Aug 08: Suicide bombing kills more than 70 people at a gathering of lawyers on the grounds of a government-run hospital in Quetta;

__March 27: Bombing on Easter Sunday kills 65 people in the eastern city of Lahore, in a park crowded with Christians, including many children;

__March 16: Bomb rips through a bus carrying Pakistani government employees in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 15 people;

__March 7: Suicide bomber attacks the entrance to a court in northwestern Pakistan, killing 11 people;

__Jan 20: Islamic militants storm a school in Charsadda in northwestern Pakistan in an hours-long attack, killing at least 20 people;

2015:

__Sept. 18: Taliban storm a military air base used as a residential area on the outskirts of Peshawar, killing 29 people, including 16 praying inside a mosque;

__Aug. 16: Suicide bombing at the home of Punjab province's home minister, Shuja Khanzada, kills 18 people, including the minister and a senior police officer;

__May 29: Gunmen hijack a bus and kill 22 people near Pishin district in southwestern Baluchistan province;

__May 13: Gunmen storm a bus carrying Shiite Muslims in the southern city of Karachi, killing 45 people;

__April, 11: Gunmen in restive southwestern Pakistan kill 20 workers at a dam construction site;

__March 17: Two suicide bombers attack two churches in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore as worshippers pray inside, killing 15 people;

__Feb. 14: Taliban militants storm a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, killing 20 people;

__Jan. 30: Suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in southern city of Shikarpur kills 59 people;

2014:

__Dec.16: Militants attack an army-run school in Peshawar, killing over 150 people, mostly schoolchildren;

__Nov. 2: Taliban suicide bombing kills 60 in an attack on a paramilitary checkpoint close to the Wagah border crossing with India;

__June 9: Ten gunmen disguised as police guards attack a terminal in Karachi, Pakistan's busiest airport, killing 13 people during a five-hour siege.

__June 8: Suicide bombing in the country's southwest kills at least 23 Shiite pilgrims returning from Iran.

