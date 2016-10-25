Major militant attacks in Pakistan over the past 3 years
ISLAMABAD — Militant attacks in Pakistan have killed hundreds of people over the past three years, including many schoolchildren. On Tuesday, authorities were investigating a brazen attack overnight in the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta where gunmen stormed a police academy, killing at least 59 people, mostly police cadets and recruits.
Conflicting claims of responsibility have emerged, including by a Taliban splinter group and an Islamic State affiliate.
Here are some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan in the last three years:
__Oct 25: Gunmen storm a police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least 59 people, mostly cadets and trainees;
__Sept 16: Suicide attack kills 36 worshippers in a Sunni mosque in the northwestern tribal region of Mohmand;
__Aug 08: Suicide bombing kills more than 70 people at a gathering of lawyers on the grounds of a government-run hospital in Quetta;
__March 27: Bombing on Easter Sunday kills 65 people in the eastern city of Lahore, in a park crowded with Christians, including many children;
__March 16: Bomb rips through a bus carrying Pakistani government employees in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 15 people;
__March 7: Suicide bomber attacks the entrance to a court in northwestern Pakistan, killing 11 people;
__Jan 20: Islamic militants storm a school in Charsadda in northwestern Pakistan in an hours-long attack, killing at least 20 people;
2015:
__Sept. 18: Taliban storm a military air base used as a residential area on the outskirts of Peshawar, killing 29 people, including 16 praying inside a mosque;
__Aug. 16: Suicide bombing at the home of Punjab province's home minister, Shuja Khanzada, kills 18 people, including the minister and a senior police officer;
__May 29: Gunmen hijack a bus and kill 22 people near Pishin district in southwestern Baluchistan province;
__May 13: Gunmen storm a bus carrying Shiite Muslims in the southern city of Karachi, killing 45 people;
__April, 11: Gunmen in restive southwestern Pakistan kill 20 workers at a dam construction site;
__March 17: Two suicide bombers attack two churches in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore as worshippers pray inside, killing 15 people;
__Feb. 14: Taliban militants storm a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, killing 20 people;
__Jan. 30: Suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in southern city of Shikarpur kills 59 people;
2014:
__Dec.16: Militants attack an army-run school in Peshawar, killing over 150 people, mostly schoolchildren;
__Nov. 2: Taliban suicide bombing kills 60 in an attack on a paramilitary checkpoint close to the Wagah border crossing with India;
__June 9: Ten gunmen disguised as police guards attack a terminal in Karachi, Pakistan's busiest airport, killing 13 people during a five-hour siege.
__June 8: Suicide bombing in the country's southwest kills at least 23 Shiite pilgrims returning from Iran.
