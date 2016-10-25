Montenegro PM hints Russian connection in coup attempt

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's prime minister has suggested that Russia was involved in an alleged coup attempt on the country's election day.

Milo Djukanovic said Tuesday there was "a strong connection of a foreign factor" in the Oct. 16 vote, which was marked by the arrest of 20 people — including a former commander of Serbia's special police forces — suspected of planning armed attacks against Djukanovic and his supporters after parliamentary election results were announced.

Russia has strongly opposed Montenegro's bid to join NATO. Opposition leaders have made frequent visits to Moscow.

Djukanovic says authorities will investigate the extent of the involvement in the alleged coup attempt both by Russia and Serbia.