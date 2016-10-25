Mormons preach love for LGBT members, but no doctrinal shift
SALT LAKE CITY — Mormon leaders are telling gay and lesbian members in a new
The message is part of a "Mormon and Gay" church
The
"There is no change in the church's position of what is morally right," church leader Dallin H. Oaks said on the
The Mormon church is one of many conservative faith groups staunchly upholding theological opposition to same-sex relationships amid widespread social acceptance and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to legalize gay marriage in the US last year, while attempting to foster a compassionate stance toward LGBT people.
After the church suffered intense criticism for helping lead the fight in 2008 for California's Proposition 8
That trajectory was interrupted, however, when the church last year adopted new rules banning children living with gay parents from being baptized until they are 18. The move triggered a new wave of outrage from LGBT members and straight members pushing for more acceptance.
The church is not changing that policy or its opposition to same-sex marriage with the new
"We hope it will help people minister to one another," Clayton said in an interview with The Associated Press. "That it will increase love, that it will help increase hope."
The
The church also advises that sexual attraction does not completely define a person.
"There are active church members who experience same-sex attraction and never choose to identify themselves using a label. Our primary identity will always be as a child of God," the
The church acknowledges on the
"Sharing those feelings with a trusted confidant can be liberating and healing," the
In a frequently asked questions section, the church poses the question, "If I'm faithful enough, will my attractions go away?"
"The intensity of same-sex attraction is not a measure of your faithfulness," it answers. "Many people pray for years and do all they can to be obedient in an effort to reduce same-sex attraction, yet find they are still attracted to the same sex."
It adds: "For some, feelings of same-sex attraction, or at least the intensity of those feelings, may diminish over time. In any case, a change in attraction should not be expected or demanded as an outcome by parents or leaders."
