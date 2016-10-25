Potential jurors to report for Ohio police shooting trial

CINCINNATI — Potential jurors are due in court for the murder trial of a white former university police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Twenty-six-year-old Ray Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose near the University of Cincinnati last year.

Jury orientation and the filling out of lengthy questionnaires are planned for Tuesday, with the two sides to start questioning juror candidates on Oct. 31. More than 230 people were in the jury pool as of the end of last week.