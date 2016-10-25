SKorea leader acknowledges ties to woman in scandal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's president has offered a public apology after acknowledging her close ties to a mysterious woman at the centre of a corruption scandal.

President Park Geun-hye's apology Tuesday came a day after a South Korean TV network reported that the woman, who has no government job, was informally involved in editing some of Park's key speeches.

The JTBC network's report followed other media speculation that the woman, Choi Soon-sil, was close to Park and might have meddled in state affairs.

Local media also said Choi might have used her connections to Park to push companies to make contributions to establishing non-profit foundations.

Park says Choi helped her on speeches during her 2012 presidential campaigning and after her 2013 inauguration.