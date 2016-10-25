Spain: King expected to call on PM to form govt, end impasse
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Spain's King Felipe VI is expected to call on conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to try to form a government after two days of talks with political party leaders aimed at ending 10 months of political deadlock.
The king meets with Rajoy on Tuesday afternoon, following which Parliament is expected to announce the date for the first of two likely investiture votes this week.
Two inconclusive elections since last December have left Rajoy running a caretaker government. His Popular Party won both elections, but lacks a parliamentary majority and needs outside support to form a minority government.
Rajoy has all but secured his candidacy's success following the rival Socialist party's decision to no longer reject his bid and abstain in a second parliamentary vote.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
'He bit me:' Nova Scotia lobster fisherman catches strange fish
-
'Enough is enough:' union confident Nova Scotia teachers will deliver strike mandate
-
Two arrested after more than 70,000 illegal smokes seized in Nova Scotia
-
Why wearing a ‘nasty woman’ shirt without harassment is a privilege available only to white women