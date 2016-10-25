News / World

Spain: King expected to call on PM to form govt, end impasse

Spain's King Felipe VI, left and Ciudadanos party leader, Albert Rivera, pose for photos before a meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. King Felipe VI is s expected to call on conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to try to form a government after he wraps up two-days of talks with political party leaders aimed at ending Spain's 10 months of political deadlock. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool Photo via AP)

MADRID — Spain's King Felipe VI is expected to call on conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to try to form a government after two days of talks with political party leaders aimed at ending 10 months of political deadlock.

The king meets with Rajoy on Tuesday afternoon, following which Parliament is expected to announce the date for the first of two likely investiture votes this week.

Two inconclusive elections since last December have left Rajoy running a caretaker government. His Popular Party won both elections, but lacks a parliamentary majority and needs outside support to form a minority government.

Rajoy has all but secured his candidacy's success following the rival Socialist party's decision to no longer reject his bid and abstain in a second parliamentary vote.

