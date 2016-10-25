Spain: Police arrest 2 suspected pro-jihad imams

MADRID — Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested two imams suspected of promoting the Islamic State armed group on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

A ministry statement said the Moroccan-born imams were arrested Tuesday in the town of Sant Antoni de Portmany.

The ministry said they used the Masllid al Fath mosque where they worked and a social media network to spread propaganda for the armed group among the Muslim community.

It said their activities had intensified since 2012, coinciding with the Arab Spring protests and the increase in fighters travelling abroad to join the group.

The ministry said Moroccan authorities had provided key information for the arrests.