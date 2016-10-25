Standoff jurors indicate difficulty reaching consensus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jurors who are considering whether to convict Ammon Bundy and his followers for their occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon have indicated difficulty in reaching a consensus.

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for the seven defendants were reconvened Tuesday afternoon because of two hand-written notes submitted by jurors to the judge.

OPB reports ( http://bit.ly/2ePDxTi ) that one note questions the impartiality of one of the jurors. Another note asks whether the jurors need to reach agreement on all seven defendants, or if it can be just three.