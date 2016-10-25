Suspected extremists attack African Union base in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber hit an African Union army base in central Somalia Tuesday.
Ahmed Ali said the bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a base of soldiers from Djibouti in Beledweyne town.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, often carry out such assaults.
Despite being ousted from major strongholds across Somalia, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has recently been attacking military positions of Somali and African Union troops bolstering Somalia's government.
