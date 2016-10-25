The Latest: No more threats found after workplace shooting

ROANOKE, Va. — The Latest on the fatal workplace shooting inside a rail car manufacturing company in Virginia (all times local):

___

12:15 p.m.

Police in Virginia say they found no further threats at a rail car manufacturing company after a man fatally shot one person and himself.

Roanoke police searched buildings at FreightCar America, located in an industrial area near downtown Roanoke, on Tuesday after the shooting, which also wounded three people. Around noon, police posted on social media that the search was completed and nothing suspicious was found. Police say the road will remain closed while they work at the scene.

Police say three patients were taken to an area hospital. The hospital said in a statement that one is in serious condition, and the other two are in fair and good condition, respectively.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police believe the shooter who killed one person and himself at a rail car manufacturing company in Roanoke was an employee or ex-employee of the company.

Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said at a news conference Tuesday that the shooter took his life after shooting several people at FreightCar America, located in an industrial area near downtown Roanoke. He says the identities of the victims and suspect aren't yet known.

He says one witness hid inside a bathroom during the shooting and they are waiting to interview him.

Jones says police are searching the facility, which includes several buildings, to ensure there are no other threats.

___

10:30 a.m.

Hospital officials in Virginia say they've received three patients with gun-related shootings from a rail car manufacturing company where police say a gunman fatally shot one man and killed himself.

Carilion (ka RIL lee on) Roanoke Memorial Hospital said in a statement on Tuesday that one of the patients brought in from FreightCar America is in serious condition, and the other two are in fair and good condition, respectively.

The patients were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning from the company, which is located in an industrial area near downtown Roanoke.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police say a man fatally shot someone and wounded several others inside a rail car manufacturing company in Virginia before apparently killing himself.

Roanoke police spokesman Scott Leamon says the shooting took place around 6 a.m. Tuesday at FreightCar America, located in an industrial area near downtown Roanoke. He says authorities are working to identify the shooter and determine whether he was connected to the company, which has an overnight shift and was open at the time.

Leamon says less than five others were injured. He says he doesn't yet know whether they were shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.