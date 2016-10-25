The Latest: Fla. says 1.6 million early voting ballots cast

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

8:40 a.m.

About 1.6 million Floridians have already voted in this year's crucial election.

New numbers released Tuesday by the state Division of Elections show nearly 300,000 voters went to early voting sites Monday, the first day it was offered in 50 counties. Another 1.3 million voters have mailed in ballots.

Florida is a battleground state and the start of early voting has prompted Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton to sweep through the state.

Trump is holding rallies Tuesday in Sanford and Tallahassee, while Clinton will hold a rally in Coconut Creek.

So far Republicans have a slight edge in early voting. Numbers show more than 665,000 Republicans have cast ballots compared to more than 658,000 Democrats. Nearly 251,000 voters with no party affiliation have voted.

___

6:00 a.m.

Jay Z will hold a concert for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland just days before Election Day.

The Democratic presidential candidate's campaign says the hip-hop artist will perform on Nov. 4. He'll also be joined onstage by special guests.

Jay Z campaigned for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Jennifer Lopez, Jon Bon Jovi and Katy Perry are also among the stars staging shows for Clinton in the next two weeks.

Lopez will appear in Miami on Saturday to encourage Florida voters to back Clinton. Bon Jovi will headline concerts in Pittsburgh on Thursday and in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 5. And Perry will perform in Philadelphia on Nov. 5.

3:40 a.m.

Even as his path to the presidency narrows, a defiant Donald Trump is insisting he is "winning" and urging his supporters to defy what he is calling an establishment conspiracy to deny the White House to his populist movement.

Trump, in the middle of a three-day swing through battleground Florida as thousands began voting there in person, hammered the "disgusting" media on Monday for its " phoney polls" that he claimed were the latest signs of a "rigged election."

"The media isn't just against me. They're against all of you," Trump told cheering supporters in St. Augustine. "They're against what we represent."

"I believe we're actually winning," he said.