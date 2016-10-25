The Latest: Pentagon says only 6,500 soldiers in bonus snafu
WASHINGTON — The Latest on enlistment bonuses the Pentagon is ordering California National Guard soldiers to repay (all times local):
6 p.m.
The Pentagon says it instructed at most 6,500 California National Guard soldiers to repay enlistment bonuses received a decade ago at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Davis says an audit more than five years in the making concluded last month that 1,100 soldiers improperly received bonuses for which they were ineligible. Another 5,400 soldiers had erroneous paperwork that could have made them ineligible.