The Latest: Pentagon says only 6,500 soldiers in bonus snafu

WASHINGTON — The Latest on enlistment bonuses the Pentagon is ordering California National Guard soldiers to repay (all times local):

6 p.m.

The Pentagon says it instructed at most 6,500 California National Guard soldiers to repay enlistment bonuses received a decade ago at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Defence Department spokesman Maj. Jamie Davis says the number is lower than a widely reported figure that nearly 10,000 soldiers have been told to repay part or all of their bonuses. The number was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.