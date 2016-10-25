The Latest: School says student in noose case disciplined

WIGGINS, Miss. — The Latest on allegations that a noose was placed around a black student's neck in Mississippi (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A lawyer for a south Mississippi school district says a student has been disciplined following allegations that one or more white students put a noose around the neck of a black football player.

Sean Courtney, the attorney for the Stone County school district, wrote Tuesday in an email that administrators determined that the school's conduct code was violated in the Oct. 13 incident. He added that a student was disciplined after due process in accordance with district policies.

Courtney says he can't name the student or the specific punishment, citing privacy rules.

Though sheriff's deputies are investigating, Courtney says there was no indication of a crime in what was reported to staff members.

Mississippi NAACP President Derrick Johnson called for a federal hate-crimes investigation Monday as the student's parents stood beside him.

Courtney says Johnson's allegations that the district didn't follow its policies are "patently false."

2:30 a.m.

Officials continue investigating claims that white students put a noose around the neck of black football player at a south Mississippi school.

Mississippi NAACP President Derrick Johnson called Monday for a federal hate-crimes investigation as the student's parents stood beside him.

Johnson says the incident happened Oct. 13 at Stone High School. He says up to four white students participated.

Parents Hollis and Stacey Payton, didn't speak Monday. Their son, an unnamed sophomore, wasn't present.

Stone County Superintendent Inita Owen tells WLOX-TV she won't publicly discuss student discipline, but says she takes the matter "very seriously."