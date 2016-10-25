The Latest: Woman in husband's high-rise death dies in cell

MCLOUD, Okla. — The Latest on the death in prison of a woman convicted of killing her husband by pushing him out of their high-rise Tulsa apartment (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman serving 25 years in prison for killing her husband by pushing him from the 25th floor of their apartment hanged herself in prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the state medical examiner has determined Amber Hilberling committed suicide.

Corrections spokeswoman Terri Watkins says Hilberling was found by another inmate about 5:20 p.m. Monday hanging from a bunk bed in the medium security housing unit at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud. She was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m.

Prosecutors say Hilberling shoved her husband — Joshua Hilberling — through the window in 2011 after they'd argued over splitting up. Amber Hilberling, who was 19 at the time and seven months pregnant, argued that the death was an accident caused by "unusually thin" windows in the couple's apartment.

___

