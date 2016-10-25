Turkish media: explosion in Mediterranean resort of Antalya
ANKARA, Turkey — An explosion in the parking lot of the local chamber of trade in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya on Tuesday has caused several injuries, Turkish media reports said.
The cause of the explosion at the Antalya Trade and Industry Chamber was not immediately known but NTV television and other reports said it may have been caused by a car bomb left in the parking area.
Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene and NTV television said some people were injured by flying glass. Police sealed the trade
Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly bomb attacks in the past 18 months blamed on Kurdish rebels or Islamic State group militants.
The blast occurred as employees were arriving at the building for work and hours before the trade chamber was to hold a meeting to be attended by the mayor.