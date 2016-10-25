UN chief says including women in peace negotiations pays off
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says including women in negotiations to end conflicts pays off in longer-lasting peace deals.
The U.N. chief cited one finding among many at a Security Council meeting Tuesday: "Peace accords are 35
Ban said "more women than ever before are making decisions for peace and security in the halls of governments and international organizations," citing the Colombia peace process.
But he expressed anger at the meeting on Women, Peace and Security that women continue to be excluded and ignored in many peace processes, humanitarian programs and peacebuilding plans.
He asked council members to look at peace negotiations on Syria or Yemen, saying "there may be one woman at the table or in the delegation."