UN chief says including women in peace negotiations pays off

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says including women in negotiations to end conflicts pays off in longer-lasting peace deals.

The U.N. chief cited one finding among many at a Security Council meeting Tuesday: "Peace accords are 35 per cent more likely to last at least 15 years if women are at the table."

Ban said "more women than ever before are making decisions for peace and security in the halls of governments and international organizations," citing the Colombia peace process.

But he expressed anger at the meeting on Women, Peace and Security that women continue to be excluded and ignored in many peace processes, humanitarian programs and peacebuilding plans.