1 killed, 5 injured as Haiti hurricane victims receive aid

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A teenage girl in Haiti has been killed and five others injured when a fight broke out while authorities were distributing food to hurricane victims.

A statement issued by the government on Wednesday says looters apparently threw stones and conch shells at police and U.N. peacekeepers, who responded with tear gas and projectiles.

It's unclear how the 18-year-old girl died and how the other injuries occurred. Officials say one person is seriously injured.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the small coastal village of Dame Marie, west of the city of Jeremie that was marooned for several days after Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti as a Category 4 storm.