About 60 aftershocks shake central Italy

ROME — The Latest on two strong aftershocks that shook central Italy (all times local):

11 p.m.

About 60 aftershocks have shaken central Italy, including the two strongest ones that toppled buildings and sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Italy's national vulcanology centre says about 23 of the 60 or so temblors carried a magnitude of more than 3.0. That's in addition to one that struck at 7:10 p.m. and measured 5.4, and another of 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The aftershocks Wednesday night came after the Aug. 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people.