About 60 aftershocks shake central Italy

Rescuers gather in the village of Visso, central Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 following an earthquake. A pair of powerful aftershocks shook central Italy on Wednesday, knocking out power, closing a major highway and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people. (Matteo Crocchioni/ANSA via AP)

ROME — The Latest on two strong aftershocks that shook central Italy (all times local):

11 p.m.

About 60 aftershocks have shaken central Italy, including the two strongest ones that toppled buildings and sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Italy's national vulcanology centre says about 23 of the 60 or so temblors carried a magnitude of more than 3.0. That's in addition to one that struck at 7:10 p.m. and measured 5.4, and another of 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The aftershocks Wednesday night came after the Aug. 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people.

There have been no reports of serious injuries from the Wednesday temblors, though the ANSA news agency quoted local authorities as saying that a 73-year-old man in nearby Tolentino had died of a heart attack, possibly brought on by the quakes.

