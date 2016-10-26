AP-GfK Poll: Clinton appears on cusp of commanding victory
NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton appears on the cusp of a potentially commanding victory over Donald Trump, fueled by solid Democratic turnout in early voting, massive operational advantages and increasing enthusiasm among her supporters.
A new Associated Press-GfK poll released Wednesday finds the Democratic nominee has grabbed a number of significant advantages over her Republican rival with just 12 days left before Election Day.
Among them: consolidating the support of her party and even winning some Republicans.
Overall, the poll shows Clinton leading Trump nationally by a staggering 14 percentage points among likely voters, 51-37.
While that is one of her largest margins among several recent national surveys, most show the former secretary of state with a substantial national lead over the billionaire businessman.