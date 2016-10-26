News / World

AP-GfK Poll: Clinton appears on cusp of commanding victory

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Clinton appears on the cusp of a potentially commanding victory. Amid solid Democratic turnout in early voting, a new AP-GfK poll finds her with a set of decisive advantages over Donald Trump, including growing enthusiasm for her campaign and a dark mood towards his. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton appears on the cusp of a potentially commanding victory over Donald Trump, fueled by solid Democratic turnout in early voting, massive operational advantages and increasing enthusiasm among her supporters.

A new Associated Press-GfK poll released Wednesday finds the Democratic nominee has grabbed a number of significant advantages over her Republican rival with just 12 days left before Election Day.

Among them: consolidating the support of her party and even winning some Republicans.

Overall, the poll shows Clinton leading Trump nationally by a staggering 14 percentage points among likely voters, 51-37.

While that is one of her largest margins among several recent national surveys, most show the former secretary of state with a substantial national lead over the billionaire businessman.

