D.A.: Villanova student secretly filmed in campus bathrooms

MEDIA, Pa. — Authorities say a Villanova University student used a cellphone camera to secretly video in public restrooms and a classroom on the school's Main Line Philadelphia campus.

The Delaware County District Attorney say police arrested 19-year-old Vincent Kane on child pornography-related charges. Kane, a part-time student, surrendered to police and was released after posting a percentage of his bail.

Police found a hidden cellphone recording in a university bathroom on Sept. 26.

Authorities say they then found a hard drive in Kane's off-campus bedroom with over 51,000 similar images and videos. Some were taken at an area high school and a CVS Pharmacy where the teenager worked, police said. Others depicted pornographic images of children.