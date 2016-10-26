Death penalty sought in killing of 2 Palm Springs officers

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty against a man charged with the shooting deaths of two Palm Springs police officers in an ambush earlier this month.

The Riverside County District Attorney on Wednesday announced his intention to seek the death penalty against 26-year-old John Felix.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

He's being held without bail in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Officer Lesley Zerebny and 63-year-old Officer Jose "Gil" Vega.

Zerebny was a rookie officer just back from maternity leave. Vega was just months away from retirement.

Prosecutors say the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 8 when Felix opened fire through a metal screen door at his family's home.