U.Va. dean says rape article led to 'perception issue'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia dean says a perception issue stemming from a magazine article about an alleged gang rape on campus affected an administrator's ability to work with students.

Dean of Students Allen Groves testified Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine over a now-retracted article about a student who said she was gang raped in 2012.

WVIR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2dY1PM7) that Groves said Nicole Eramo, then the associate dean of students, lost the title of dean and was moved out of her office in March 2015. He said the university believed Eramo was able to do her job, but had to deal with a perception issue after the article appeared.

Eramo is suing the magazine for $7.5 million, saying she was cast as the story's "chief villain."

