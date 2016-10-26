Germany approves 4 per cent rise in national minimum wage

BERLIN — Germany's national minimum wage is to rise by 4 per cent in January, the first increase in the base pay level that was introduced at the insistence of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre -left coalition partners.

Merkel's Cabinet approved Wednesday lifting the minimum wage to 8.84 euros ($9.62) per hour effective Jan. 1. It's stood at 8.50 euros since it was introduced in January 2015.

The increase was recommended by a committee that will review the minimum wage every two years. It considers, among other factors, the results of industrial pay negotiations.