Germany approves 4 per cent rise in national minimum wage
BERLIN — Germany's national minimum wage is to rise by 4
Merkel's Cabinet approved Wednesday lifting the minimum wage to 8.84 euros ($9.62) per hour effective Jan. 1. It's stood at 8.50 euros since it was introduced in January 2015.
The increase was recommended by a committee that will review the minimum wage every two years. It considers, among other factors, the results of industrial pay negotiations.
Germany was long one of few major Western industrial nations with no government-mandated national minimum wage. Merkel's conservatives opposed it but the
