Group: IS land mines killed, wounded dozens in Syrian town

BEIRUT — A leading international rights group says that homemade land mines planted by the Islamic State group have killed and wounded hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children, in a town recently freed of the militants in northern Syria.

Human Rights Watch says in a report issued Wednesday that it collected the names of 69 civilians killed — including 19 children — by improvised mines in schools, homes and on roads in Manbij during a five-day investigation this month.

The victims were killed during and after the fighting for control of the town.

Ole Solvang, deputy emergencies director at the New York-based group, says IS "mined virtually everything including, quite literally, the kitchen sink before they left."