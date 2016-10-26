Hungary: Police officer killed during attempted home search
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian authorities say that a police officer was killed during an attempted home search in the village of Bony, near the western city of Gyor.
Prosecutors and police said Wednesday that a 76-year-old man suspected of firing about six shots at police with an assault weapon was injured in the confrontation and was recovering in a hospital.
Police did not confirm reports in the state media that the suspected shooter was the founder and leader of the Hungarian National Front, a marginal, ultra-nationalist group.
Officials said Maj. Peter Palvolgyi, a 46-year-old chief investigator, was shot in the head and died at the scene of the confrontation.