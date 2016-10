In this photo by Niranjan Shrestha, a labourer works on the reconstruction of Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. The stupa was damaged in the 2015 earthquakes that killed nearly 9,000 people and damaged 1 million buildings, about 600 of them historic sites like the stupa. The reconstruction of the stupa is expected to be complete by November, according to the Boudhanath Area Development Committee.