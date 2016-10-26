Iraqi forces evacuate 1,000 civilians from Mosul front lines

KHAZER, Iraq — Iraqi special forces have moved more than 1,000 people from villages near the front lines of the battle to retake the Islamic State-held city of Mosul.

Special forces Maj. Gen. Haider Fadhil says the residents of Tob Zawa and other nearby villages have been taken to a camp in the nearby Khazer region for their safety. The International Organization for Migration says at least 8,940 people have been displaced since the operation to retake Mosul began on Oct. 17.