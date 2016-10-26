Judge to hear arguments on evidence in police shooting trial
CINCINNATI — An Ohio judge will hear arguments over
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan scheduled a Wednesday hearing.
Jury selection began Tuesday, and will continue into next week.
Ray Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose, who was pulled over for a missing front license plate near the University of Cincinnati. Tensing's attorney says his client feared for his life.
Prosecutors say the records are "clearly irrelevant."
