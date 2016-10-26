Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet resigns amid political turmoil
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan — Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet resigned Wednesday following the breakup of the governing coalition, part of political
The Kyrgyz parliament's speaker formally declared that the governing coalition no longer exists following the departure of President Almazbek Atambayev's Social-Democratic Party. The coalition's collapse triggered an immediate resignation of the Cabinet.
The move reflects an escalating conflict between Atambayev and his former ally, Omurbek Tekebayev, who has criticized
Bishkek-based political analyst Ainura Arzymatova said that Atambayev also would likely take other steps to consolidate his power ahead of December's referendum.
If approved, the
Amid their conflict, Atambayev and Tekebayev have exchanged mutual accusations of corruption.
The escalating political infighting ahead of the referendum has fueled fears of a new round of instability in the impoverished nation of 6 million on China's mountainous western frontier. Kyrgyyzstan has seen the violent overthrow of two presidents since gaining independence in 1991.