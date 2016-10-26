Mexico's new attorney general sworn in to office

MEXICO CITY — A former Mexican senator and law professor has been sworn in as the federal attorney general.

Members of Mexico's Senate confirmed former colleague Raul Cervantes with an 82-3 vote in a fast-track session Wednesday, a day after he was nominated.

Cervantes replaces Arely Gomez, who weathered one of the roughest periods for Mexico's top prosecutor in the wake of the disappearance of 43 college students in 2014.

Gomez's predecessor, Jesus Murillo Karam, resigned after questions emerged about his theory the students were slain and burned by a drug gang at a garbage dump. Only two of the charred remains have been partly matched to students, and experts doubt the 43 could have been incinerated at the dump.