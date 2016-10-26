Obama speaks with Turkey's president about ISIL fight
WASHINGTON — As tensions escalate over Turkey's military role in northern Iraq, the White House says President Barack Obama has spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The White House also says Obama welcomed continued dialogue between Turkey and Iraq to determine the appropriate level and form of Turkey's participation in countering ISIL in northern Iraq.
Baghdad has bristled over Turkish troops training Sunni and Kurdish fighters near Mosul. Ankara has insisted it will play a role in liberating Mosul.
The White House says the two leaders affirmed their support for Iraq's sovereignty and the need to deny a haven to the Kurdistan Workers' Party.