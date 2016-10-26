Obama speaks with Turkey's president about ISIL fight

WASHINGTON — As tensions escalate over Turkey's military role in northern Iraq, the White House says President Barack Obama has spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The White House says Obama cited the need for close co-ordination between the U.S. and Turkey to apply pressure on the Islamic State group in Syria.

The White House also says Obama welcomed continued dialogue between Turkey and Iraq to determine the appropriate level and form of Turkey's participation in countering ISIL in northern Iraq.

Baghdad has bristled over Turkish troops training Sunni and Kurdish fighters near Mosul. Ankara has insisted it will play a role in liberating Mosul.