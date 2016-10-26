Pennsylvania Turnpike: Commercial scofflaws owe $1.5M

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is trying to shame trucking firms and other commercial haulers into paying more than $1.5 million in unpaid tolls.

One firm, Green Coast Logistics of South Plainfield, New Jersey, owes the bulk of that money, more than $678,000 stemming from more than 7,000 violations.

The violations occur when vehicles drive through EZPass lanes and don't have an electronic toll-paying device attached — or don't have enough money in their EZPass account to cover the tolls.

The turnpike commission on Tuesday listed the top 24 commercial scofflaws, who owe more than $1.5 million stemming from thousands of violations.

Ten of the top 24 are from New Jersey, and eight are from Pennsylvania. The rest are from Virginia, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona.