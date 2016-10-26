Police: Oklahoma man wanted for violent crimes had hit list

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff says Michael Vance, the man wanted since Sunday in a string of violent crimes including two homicides, had a hit list targeting several more people.

Sheriff John Whetsel told The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2eJMcqE) on Tuesday that authorities are "extremely concerned about those he may have indicated that he wishes harm to" and noted that the list was mostly people from outside of the county.

Authorities say the 38-year-old Vance posted live videos to social media during a violent rampage on Sunday that included the shooting of two police officers, armed car thefts and the killing of two relatives.

Whetsel also said that law enforcement is providing protection for the people on the alleged hit list.