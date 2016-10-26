Police: Teens in stolen car hit 120 mph during highway chase
A
A
Share via Email
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Two teenage boys are in custody after state police say the youths stole a vehicle and led troopers on a nearly 15-mile chase that reached 120 mph on an upstate New York highway.
Authorities say the stolen vehicle was spotted
Troopers say the driver continued south, hitting a top speed of 120 mph before exiting the highway in Ellisburg and crashing into a guardrail.
The 14-year-old driver was taken into custody at the crash scene. The other 14-year-old fled on foot but was located nearby several hours later.
The teens were turned over to Jefferson County probation officers and taken to a juvenile detention facility.