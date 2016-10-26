Private service held for woman lost at sea in boat sinking

HARTFORD, Conn. — A memorial service is taking place for a Connecticut woman lost at sea during a mother-and-son fishing trip.

The Wednesday morning service at a Hartford church was organized by Linda Carman's son, Nathan Carman, but her three sisters were not planning to attend. Linda Carman's sisters have questioned the timing of the service with the sinking still under investigation by multiple police agencies.

Nathan Carman and his father, Clark Carman, declined to comment to reporters on their way into the church building.