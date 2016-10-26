Republicans contend with Trump factor among Hispanic voters

HIALEAH, Fla. — When it comes to motivating Hispanic voters, Republican candidates across the country face an exceptional obstacle: their own presidential nominee.

Donald Trump's harsh words about immigrants in the country illegally and his vows to deport them and build a border wall have turned off many of the estimated 27 million Latinos eligible to vote.

Democrats are playing the "Trump" card whenever they can. An Associated Press analysis of Kantar Media's political ad data finds that almost 70 per cent of the down-ballot Democratic ads in Spanish feature Trump.