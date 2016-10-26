Rubio, Murphy hit hard during Florida Senate debate

DAVIE, Fla. — Sen. Marco Rubio and his re-election opponent, Congressman Patrick Murphy, went hard at each other during their final scheduled debate, accusing each other of being ineffectual and accomplishing little in Washington.

The Republican incumbent accused Murphy on Wednesday night of never sponsoring a bill that passed during his four years in Congress and of doing little to help Florida.

Murphy attacked Rubio's attendance record during his unsuccessful run for the Republican presidential nominee. The Palm Beach-area Democrat pointed out that Rubio missed 40 per cent of the Senate's votes during his campaign.