Spain: Suspected pro-Islamic State supporter arrested
MADRID — Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Moroccan man suspected of spreading propaganda for the Islamic State armed group.
A ministry statement said the man, identified only by the initials A.B., was arrested Wednesday in the northern town of Calahorra. It said he helped promote the Islamic group by praising its attacks and those who
It said he was linked to another Moroccan, Salim Aghmir, who was arrested in Pamplona city last December.
Police arrested two Moroccan-born imams in the Mediterranean island of Ibiza on Tuesday on similar suspicions.
The ministry says Spanish police have arrested 157 suspected pro-jihad activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere last year.