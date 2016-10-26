Spain: Suspected pro-Islamic State supporter arrested

MADRID — Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Moroccan man suspected of spreading propaganda for the Islamic State armed group.

A ministry statement said the man, identified only by the initials A.B., was arrested Wednesday in the northern town of Calahorra. It said he helped promote the Islamic group by praising its attacks and those who travelled to fight for it.

It said he was linked to another Moroccan, Salim Aghmir, who was arrested in Pamplona city last December.

Police arrested two Moroccan-born imams in the Mediterranean island of Ibiza on Tuesday on similar suspicions.