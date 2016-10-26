Study: Fragmented jaguar groups in Mexico show inbreeding

MEXICO CITY — A study of jaguar populations in Mexico and Central America shows significant levels of inbreeding in some areas, suggesting a new danger for a species that has disappeared from three-quarters of its original range.

The study published Wednesday in the journal Plos One suggests that preserving isolated patches of tropical forest may not be enough to save the jaguar, which is considered a near-threatened but not yet endangered species.

Researchers from the American Museum of Natural History and Rutgers University examined DNA samples from the feces of 115 jaguars in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Costa Rica. They found only moderate levels of genetic diversity.