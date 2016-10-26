The Latest: Pope calls for generosity in Italy over migrants

CALAIS, France — The Latest on the influx of asylum-seekers and migrants to Europe (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

The pope has appealed for openness and generosity over immigration as Italy grapples with how to accommodate a growing number of migrants.

Pope Francis' appeal on Wednesday came the day after residents of an Adriatic coastal town formed a blockade to prevent the arrival of 12 female migrants, one of them pregnant, who were to be housed in a hostel. In the face of resistance, officials found lodging elsewhere.

Francis said that "in every age, the phenomenon of immigration calls for a response of openness and solidarity. In our own day, the growing influx of refugees fleeing war, famine and poverty is a summons to welcome and care for these brothers and sisters."

The reaction of residents of Goro, in Ferrara province, has been widely criticized.

___

12:30 p.m.

Large portions of a makeshift migrant camp in Calais known as "the jungle," are going up in flames as French authorities move to shut down the camp.

Firefighters have already doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais.

Steve Barbet, a spokesman for the regional prefecture, said Wednesday that one migrant was slightly injured and taken to the Calais hospital. About 100 migrants were evacuated overnight to a no man's land at the entrance of the camp.

___

11:25 a.m.

Romanian border police say they have detained 12 people, including three children, who are suspected of illegally entering the country.

Police said Wednesday that they found the group of 7 Iraqis, 4 Turks and a Syrian walking close to the border with Hungary in southwest Romania late Tuesday.

Police said the adults were aged between 26 and 50 and the children's ages ranged from 7 to 13. They told police they were trying to reach Western Europe.

They are being investigated for illegally crossing the border into Romania.

___

11:15 a.m.

Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais.

Steve Barbet, spokesman for the regional prefecture, said Wednesday that one migrant was slightly injured and taken to the Calais hospital. About 100 migrants were evacuated overnight to a no man's land at the entrance of the camp known as "the jungle".

Firefighters tackled the flames in shelters and small shops. Prefect Fabienne Buccio had said Tuesday night that migrants "have a tradition" of burning their shelters before leaving.

After two full days of a weeklong operation, French authorities have already transported thousands of migrants to reception centres around France.