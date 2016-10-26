The Latest: Erdogan: Turkey can soon oust Syrian Kurd forces

BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in the civil war in Syria (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is determined to oust Syrian Kurdish forces from the town of Manbij in northern Syria "in the shortest time."

In a speech delivered to a group of village and district administrators Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey was also mulling the possibility of an intervention to clear a Kurdish-held border area in northern Syria stretching between the Turkish towns of Kilis and Kirikhan.

Erdogan said: "there is an effort to form a terror corridor ... along the border but we will not permit this."

The Syrian Kurdish forces expelled Islamic State fighters from Manbij this summer but Turkey considers the group — which is affiliated with its own outlawed Kurdish rebels— as a terror organization, and wants its fighters to withdraw to positions east of the Euphrates river.

The Turkish military, which is supporting Syrian opposition forces in their push to clear a border area of IS, has also attacked the Syrian Kurdish fighters, including with airstrikes.

The United States regards the Syrian Kurdish fighters as the most effective group in the fight against IS.

But Erdogan said: "I have told our American friends we do not need (the Syrian Kurdish groups) to fight Daesh," using an Arabic acronym for IS.

___

2:30 p.m.

Syrian activists say that airstrikes outside a school in the northern, rebel-held province of Idlib have killed 17 people, mostly children.

The Idlib News network says the airstrikes hit as the children gathered outside a school complex in the village of Hass, in northern Idlib, on Wednesday.

The group says most of the casualties are children and that there are fears the death toll could rise further as some of the wounded are in critical condition. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 22, including 14 children. It also says the death toll is likely to rise.

Idlib is the main Syrian opposition stronghold, though radical groups have a large presence there also. It has been regularly hit by Syrian and Russian warplanes as well as the U.S.-led coalition targeting Islamic State militants.

___

10:30 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says a helicopter believed to belong to Syrian government forces has dropped barrel bombs in a deadly attack on Turkey-backed opposition forces in the border area.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting military officials, reported on Wednesday that two opposition fighters were killed in the attack in the village of Tall Nayif in northern Syria while five others were wounded. The agency didn't say when the attack happened.

Turkey sent troops and tanks into Syria in August to support Syrian opposition forces efforts to clear the border area of Islamic State fighters.