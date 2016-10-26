The Latest: Fuel spill cleanup continues along Tsaina River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a fuel trailer overturning along the Tsaina River (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A fuel oil cleanup continues in a dry bed of a river along the Richardson Highway after a spill last week.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says responders have collected an estimated 350 gallons of mixed fuel oil and water from the bed of the Tsaina (SAY-nah) River north of Valdez.

The fuel spilled when a semi pulling two diesel fuel tank trailers crashed Friday morning while attempting to stop near Mile 42 Richardson Highway.

The second tank trailer left the roadway and landed upside-down in the river bed.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says spilled oil was confined to a ditch adjacent to the highway in the old channel. No fuel made it into the flowing channel of the river.

An estimated 4,260 gallons of fuel oil was removed from the damaged trailer tank.

9:25 a.m.

A semi pulling two diesel fuel tank trailers crashed last week and one tank landed in a river bed north of Valdez.

Alaska State Troopers on Monday said the tank trailer overturned and landed in an old channel of the Tsaina River, spilling a small amount of fuel.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says spilled oil was confined to a ditch adjacent to the highway in the old channel.

The department says no fuel made it into the flowing channel of the river.

The accident occurred Friday near Mile 42 Richardson Highway.

Troopers say 59-year-old Dale Cropp was driving north in a Big State Logistics semi when he attempted to pull into a turnout to remove chains from his truck.