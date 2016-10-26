The Latest: Senate rivals weigh in on presidential race

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska U.S. Senate debate on Arctic issues (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says voters weighing who they'll support for president should consider energy development and opportunities for developing Alaska's resources.

During a debate Wednesday, the Alaska Republican says Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has espoused a philosophy that will hold Alaska back. Murkowski did not remark on her own party's nominee, Donald Trump, whom she has said she cannot support. She also repeated that she cannot support Clinton.

Independent Margaret Stock, a Clinton supporter, says she doesn't think Clinton will be a "disaster" for Alaska or the Arctic. She says people argued that President Barack Obama would be bad for the Arctic but Stock says that hasn't been the case.

Lesser-known independent Breck Craig says Trump would probably have little interest in the Arctic unless he could build a hotel there.

12:20 p.m.

A debate is getting underway in Barrow between Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and three of her rivals.

The debate is expected to focus on issues affecting the Arctic.

Participating in the event are Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent candidates Margaret Stock and Breck Craig.

Murkowski, a Republican, committed to four debates or forums in the lead up to the general election. Her final debate will be a public media debate next Thursday.

9:20 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is set to debate several of her challengers during a debate focused on Arctic issues Wednesday in Barrow.

A local radio station plans to livestream the event.

The Inuit Arctic Business Alliance, which is hosting the debate, says Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent candidates Margaret Stock and Breck Craig also will be participating.

Murkowski, a Republican, committed to four debates or forums in the lead up to the general election. Her final debate will be a public media debate next Thursday.