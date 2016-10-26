The Latest: Navy sends ship to see if Chinese sailor on boat

HONOLULU — The Latest on the search for a missing Chinese mariner (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The U.S Navy is sending a ship to see if a Chinese man attempting to set a sailing record from San Francisco to Shanghai is aboard his boat off Hawaii.

The U.S. Coast Guard began searching Tuesday for Guo Chuan after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center China reported not hearing from him in 24 hours.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle says a Coast Guard airplane and a Navy helicopter flying above the 97-foot trimaran have tried to contact him via radio, but he hasn't answered.

The USS Makin Island is heading to Guo's vessel to see if he's onboard.

Molle says Guo's racing vessel has an automatic identification system that showed it was 620 miles northwest of Oahu.

The 50-year-old sailor is trying to break a solo nonstop trans-Pacific world record.

___

Man's last name is corrected in this item.

This item corrects that the Coast Guard aircraft is an airplane, not a helicopter.

____

9:30 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii is searching for a Chinese man attempting to set a sailing record from San Francisco to Shanghai.

The Coast Guard located Guo Chuan's 97-foot trimaran Tuesday. Rescuers continue to search for the 50-year-old sailor, who is trying to set a solo sailing record.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center China contacted the Coast Guard in Honolulu on Tuesday after not hearing from Guo in 24 hours. Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle says the China rescue co-ordination centre had been in constant contact with Guo, who was not likely to miss scheduled calls.

Molle says Guo's racing vessel has an automatic identification system that showed it was 620 miles northwest of Oahu.

Molle says knowing that Guo is a healthy and experienced sailor gives rescuers hope.

___

Man's last name is corrected in this item.