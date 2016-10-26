Truck of refugees hits Boko Haram mine in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Military officials say a truck carrying refugees to a newly liberated town exploded a land-mine in northeast Nigeria and wounded several people.

It's the third attack in two weeks on returnees blamed on Boko Haram Islamic extremists. A taxi-van of refugees exploded Oct. 12 outside Maiduguri, killing eight people and an armoured personnel carrier escorting refugees hit a land-mine, injuring several soldiers.

Maiduguri is the biggest city in the northeast, the birthplace of Boko Haram and houses more than 1 million refugees from the 7-year Islamic uprising.

Nigeria's military said Wednesday's explosion hit a truck in a military escorted convoy of 200 vehicles travelling from Maiduguri 140 kilometres (88 miles) northeast to Gamboru-Ngala.