UNESCO to vote on new controversial report on Jerusalem

PARIS — UNESCO's World Heritage Committee is to approve or reject Wednesday a conservation report on the status of the Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls.

The text, sponsored by Palestinians and Jordanians, is likely to rile Israel for denying the Jewish state's historic links to holy sites and referring to "aggressions by the Israeli Occupation Authorities."

The Committee's 21 member states are holding their annual meeting in Paris.

The report is the latest of several measures at UNESCO over decades that Israelis see as evidence of ingrained anti-Israel bias within the United Nations, where Israel and its allies are far outnumbered by Arab countries and their supporters.