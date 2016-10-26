Utah police probing how teen got gun in shooting near school
SANDY, Utah — School officials say police are investigating how a 14-year-old got a gun allegedly used to shoot and critically wound another teenager near a Utah school.
District spokesman Jeff Haney says authorities are also looking into whether the boy had the gun at school before he shot a 16-year-old twice outside the building shortly after classes ended Tuesday.
Classes resumed Wednesday at Union Middle School with police officers posted at the entrances. Haney says crisis
Cami Lance has a daughter at the school and says the shooting left students and parents shaken.
Police say it appears the teens had been arguing. The school is in in Sandy, about 15 miles south of Salt Lake City.